Tokyo 2020: Moments we can learn from

They say the Olympics are a catalyst for change. And this year’s amended motto of 'Faster Higher Stronger – Together' certainly reflected how we’ve all been feeling over the past 18 months. And how far we’ve come. But Tokyo 2020’s extravaganza felt more poignant than usual. Maybe because nobody was quite certain whether the Games would happen at all, or whether any records would be broken, given the less-than-ideal preparation period.

But in a feat that was no less than herculean, we found ourselves spellbound once again by the magnificent spectacle, heroic performances and, of course, the behind-the-scenes stories that make this highly competitive event intensely human and relatable. Here are six moments that stood out.

The horse that wouldn’t jump

Poor Saint Boy. Some days you’re just not feeling it. And that’s ok. And poor Annika, who held an unprecedented lead in the modern pentathlon before going into the unfortunate jumping event that knocked her out of the race. The outtake here is, shit happens. It sums up 2020, 2021, and any pitch, review or tech malfunction we’ve experienced in moments that matter. Sometimes you can be totally prepared, and things still don’t go to plan. And remember, punching a horse is never acceptable.

Win-win

Italian and Qatari high jumpers Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Barshim declined a sudden death showdown for the gold medal. Instead, they agreed to sharing first place and each taking home some gold. It was a beautiful reminder that winning together is so much sweeter than winning alone. It’s a shame only one agency can win a pitch, but remembering to make as many people as possible feel part of that success (because we never succeed alone) is the best lesson we can take from this.

Attitude is everything

There were a lot of tears, air punches, fist splashes and sheer expressions of disbelief when swimmers turned around to discover they had medalled. But no one came close to the unadulterated joy of Brazilian swimmer Bruno Fratus, who placed third in the 50m freestyle event and out-happied both the gold and the silver medallists. Still in the pool, he threw both fists up in the air as a grin stretched across his face. Once on the podium, he bit his medal; a tradition usually practised by gold medal winners. He’s proof that third place can be even better than first and second, if you choose to embrace it with the right attitude. Let’s all embrace our inner Fratus next time we don’t take home the crown.

Time out

Much has been written about this already, so I won’t over-labour the point. It’s encouraging to see that all of the conversations we have been having about mental health during lockdown and in the workplace are equally happening in the most performance-driven environments; Olympic finals. Also lovely to see the words of support from other athletes who admitted to similar trials and tribulations. We’re all human, we’re all breakable. It’s always right to put yourself first.

No fear

At 12 years and 343 days, Kokona Hiraki won the silver medal in the women's park skateboarding. Sky Brown, the youngest Nike-sponsored athlete in the world, took the bronze medal in the same event. To all of the older competitors who didn’t win, don’t sweat it. Because that’s precisely what makes Kokona and Sky so brilliant. They haven’t yet learned to fear the Olympics in the same way other athletes do, who have literally spent their whole life preparing for this moment. This might be one of the few occasions in sport when doing less of something gives you a competitive advantage. And for the rest of us, don’t let your reverence for a brand, awards body or process get in the way of just going for it.

Experience is unstoppable

On the opposite end of the spectrum, we also witnessed some of the oldest ever Olympians competing and winning. Andrew Hoy, aged 62, from the Australian equestrian team took home a silver and bronze in what was his eighth Olympiad. And who can forget 46-year-old gymnast Oksana Chusovitina from Uzbekistan, also in her eighth Olympics, being cheered on by her 22-year-old son and receiving a standing ovation for her final performance. We talk a lot about ageism in our industry. Well, elite sports is even more ageist than advertising. I think someone somewhere just called bullshit on our prejudice and gave us a massive kick up the pants. No more excuses.

Anna Vogt is chief strategy officer at TBWA\London