Tom Loxley and Shem Law replace Mark Frith as Radio Times editors

Tom Loxley and Shem Law have taken over as joint editors of Immediate Media’s Radio Times.

They replace Mark Frith, who was named editorial director in 2017. Immediate said Frith has stepped down from the position and is "leaving consumer magazines to pursue a career elsewhere".

Loxley has been promoted from executive editor – a role he has held since 2012. He joined Radio Times in 2007 as content editor. Before that, he was editor at Maxim.

Law has been Radio Times’ art director since 2001 and extended his remit to include a deputy editor position in 2007.

The pair will report to Kathy Day, managing director of Radio Times.

Radio Times is one of the biggest titles that Immediate publishes. It says that RadioTimes.com reaches more than 18 million users a month.

Tom Bureau, Immediate’s chief executive, said: "Radio Times is the UK’s biggest and most successful magazine brand and one in which we see huge potential for continued growth.

"Having worked with Tom and Shem since we formed Immediate, I know the wealth of expertise they will bring to the editor’s role. They both intrinsically understand Radio Times, its heritage, growing audience and the opportunities for future development."