Tom Roach joins Adam & Eve/DDB as executive strategy director

Tom Roach has been appointed executive strategy director at Adam & Eve/DDB, where he will oversee strategy across several clients.

Roach joins from Bartle Bogle Hegarty London where he spent six years, most recently as managing partner and head of effectiveness.

He will report to chief strategy officer Martin Beverley and work closely with head of effectiveness, Les Binet, to "champion creativity’s role in driving effectiveness" across Adam & Eve/DDB’s clients.

At BBH, Roach led strategy on a range of accounts including Virgin Media, Dulux, Waitrose, Weetabix, Trainline, Deloitte and Barclays. In 2018 he won two IPA awards and helped lead BBH to being named Effectiveness Agency Of The Year.

Before joining BBH, Roach worked at Leo Burnett and Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

Beverley said: "Tom is a class act with an exceptional track record, who also happens to be exceedingly nice – we are very lucky to have him. As an industry, we must do more to prove the value of our ideas and with Tom and Les joining forces we will be leading the charge."