Tom Stevens to lead marketing for Pride in London

Pride in London, the LGBT+ festival, has appointed Tom Stevens as director of marketing.

He takes over the pro bono position from Iain Walters, who handled marketing between December 2017 and November 2018 alongside his job as head of brand and digital communications at Openreach.

Stevens will co-ordinate the event's marketing alongside his new post as head of marketing at the Internet Advertising Bureau UK, which he joined last month from Radiocentre.

Pride in London has also retained BMB to handle advertising for the second year and appointed Talker Tailor Trouble Maker to manage PR and earned media.

BMB created last year’s well-received "Over the rainbow" film as part of an awareness drive for the Pride festival and parade, which take place in June and July.

Stevens said: "With Pride more important than ever, so is the need for campaigns that reflect the extraordinary and wonderful diversity of London and its LGBT+ communities, especially groups often underrepresented."