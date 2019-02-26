Tommy Hilfiger brings experiential runway show to Paris Fashion Week

Tommy Hilfiger is taking its "TommyNow" experiential runway event, which features immersive content and technology, to Paris Fashion Week for the first time.

The brand said the platform will "continue to evolve through innovative and immersive experiential content, fused with live experiences accessible to both virtual audiences globally and those attending in person".

The "See now, buy now" event – with all runway looks available across a range of channels in more than 70 countries, including the brand's stores, its website, select partners and social media – has previously been staged in other cities, including London, Shanghai, Los Angels, Milan and New York.

The event, taking place on 2 March, will unveil the first Tommy x Zendaya capsule collection, designed by the brand in partnership with US actress and new global brand ambassador Zendaya.