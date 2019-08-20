Tommy Hilfiger reviews European and North America media

Tommy Hilfiger is reviewing its media planning and buying account across Europe and North America.

The pitch is in the early stages with WPP’s Essence, MullenLowe Mediahub and independents Crossmedia and Local Planet all in the running alongside a Dentsu Aegis Network team.

Vizeum has worked on the business since 2014. Media Sense is assisting the fashion brand with the review.

Tommy Hilfiger confirmed the review and told Campaign: "We are currently working on evaluating our media partners for Tommy Hilfiger North America and Europe. This is in our normal course of business and we always evaluate our partnerships."

