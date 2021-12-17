The top 10 most-read creative campaigns of 2021

10. Bloom & Wild "Not for sale" by TheOr

Inspired by research that found 78% of Brits asked would prefer a more thoughtful gift than a bloom of red roses on Valentine’s Day, flower delivery service Bloom & Wild ditched the red rose for Valentine's Day.

Declaring that red roses are "not for sale", the series of print ads offered a dozen reasons why the brand would not be selling the flower, including that it is a "touch cheesy" and that "love isn’t all red roses".

9. B&Q "Later means never" by Uncommon Creative Studio

What’s more British than a Raymond Briggs-inspired stop-motion animation that wrenches at your heartstrings like a John Lewis Christmas ad circa 2014? This was the thinking behind B&Q’s “Later means never”, a hand-painted film that tells a heartfelt tale through revealing a disruptive and relatable human truth.

The film was created with the aim of securing B&Q’s place in the hearts and minds of any homeowner thinking about an "interior" project.

It was directed by Sam Gainsborough and produced by Alex Halley and Kwok Yau through Blinkink.

8. McVitie's "Gamer" by TBWA\London

McVitie's continued its "Too good not to share" brand platform with an ad starring a sister and her gamer brother.

After absent-mindedly tucking into a McVitie’s Chocolate Digestive, the ad shows a teen running upstairs to share a snack with her brother. While he is at first too distracted by gaming to try a biscuit, the biscuit eventually causes him to abandon his game, leaving his tech-obsessed friend "vaporised".

The work was created by Ben Brazier and Johnny Ruthven, and directed by Max Weiland through Somesuch.

7. BBC "Whatever you're into, there's a BBC for all of us" by BBC Creative

One of the most recognisable acronyms in the world, the BBC came up with some alternative definitions, bringing in the new year with ’Backing British creativity’ – a campaign that showed off memorable moments from TV, radio and iPlayer.

It was created by Chris Bovill, John Allison, Shannon Cripps and Beth Wood, and directed by Alex Hulsey through Somesuch.

6. John Lewis "Let life happen" by Adam & Eve/DDB

John Lewis worked with Adam & Eve/DDB on a campaign to raise awareness of its home insurance product. It depicted a boy rocking out to Stevie Nicks' Edge of Seventeen, while dressing up in his mother's clothing with a face load of badly applied make-up, all while causing accidental damage in his family's home.

Causing quite a stir, the controversial home insurance ad received more than 380 complaints, according to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA). John Lewis then pulled the ad because the ad watchdog found the content misleading.

The ad was directed by Tom Kuntz through MJZ.

5. Nike "New Heights: London" by Wieden & Kennedy London

Nike and Channel 4 released a documentary about one young Londoner's journey to conquer his fears through sport.

The work of Nike Creative Studio and Wieden & Kennedy London, the documentary told the story of a young man called Tu’Shea, who grew up caring for his mum and struggles with self-doubt. He takes on a 30-day challenge to find his confidence through sport.

The work was created by Philippa Beaumont, Freddy Taylor, Darragh Carey and Andrew Bevan, and directed by Dan Emmerson through Somesuch. 4. Barclaycard "Paradise" by Droga5 London To promote its "every customer matters" positioning, Barclaycard released a film that featured the owner of a real business, Paradise restaurant alongside actor Helena Bonham Carter. It was created by Droga5 London and directed by David Kolbusz through Biscuit Filmworks. 3. Diet Coke "Just because" by Droga5 London Diet Coke remixed its classic 1982 jingle, with help from Grammy Award-winning artist Thundercat. Celebrating the mischievous and light-hearted spirit of its fans, it marked Droga5 London's first work for the brand. The ad showed a series of joyful moments among a diverse cast of characters who let loose and embrace their individuality. The work was directed by Anonymous Content's Autumn de Wilde.

2. Aldi "Good swap bad swap" by McCann UK

Aldi's "Good swap bad swap" brought to light the perils of homemade alternatives.

One ad focused on "bad swaps", showing a pair who swapped out their spa weekend in favour of pottering about their flat in towels. Likewise, a housebound mum tries to kill two birds with one stone by getting her children to create a DIY waxing kit using paper and a concerning amount of glue.

The work was written by Rob Gorton, art directed by Brendan Shryane and directed by Guy Manwaring through Merman London.

1. Deliveroo "Lemon" by Pablo

Back in March, Deliveroo hailed a simple citrus fruit as the "samurai of taste".

"The lifetime achievement for services to taste goes to…" the ad begins before showcasing the humble lemon as the cornerstone of a cavalcade of dishes, from sushi and chicken to fish and chips.

It was created by Freddie Powell and Oli Beale, and directed by Freddie Powell through Drool.