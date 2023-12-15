My top 8 OOH campaigns of 2023

It’s been quite a year for out-of-home (OOH) with double-digit growth projected for the full year 2023. If the best ads are a potent mix of creativity, location data, emotion and clever planning – here, Mark Bucknell, chief commercial officer at JCDecaux, chooses his eight favourite OOH ads from the past year.

1. Coca-Cola’s game-changing tech

Coca-Cola pioneered groundbreaking tech in collaboration with Dooh.com and JCDecaux. This innovation allows consumers to redeem codes via their mobile phones, triggering a revolutionary change in ad creative on the poster site – a media first. This marks a potential game-changer, unlocking fresh creative opportunities for brands. Campaign with EssenceMediacom and Kinetic.

2. Uber’s big, bold campaign on rail

Uber dominated OOH advertising space in nine of the UK’s largest rail hubs. The campaign utilised location-specific messaging to promote the new rail-booking capabilities of their app, deploying immersion zones, digital screens and 4m-high Uber destination pins. Campaign through EssenceMediacom and Kinetic with JCDecaux UK's Creative Solutions team.

3. Specsavers' perfect OOH poster unveiled

Research from System 1 and JCDecaux UK revealed the nine steps creatives can take to maximise the effectiveness of their OOH creative, working with brands including Specsavers to launch the study. Findings include, doubling the size of your call-to-action to double the dwell time. Campaign through MG OMD and Talon.

4. Expedia storytelling at Heathrow

Airport audiences and brands are making a comeback as airports offer significant brand opportunities powered by data. Expedia’s long-term domination of the enormous T5 Towers (seven giant screens) with multiple executions is storytelling on a giant scale on this full-motion creative canvas. Campaign through JCDecaux OneWorld.

5. Programmatic drives sales using StoreBoost

Armed with footfall, weather and Strava data, this precision-targeted campaign was delivered programmatically, focusing on running routes to boost both playout and sales. This data-driven approach played a vital role in the launch of the brand’s first UK store. Campaign with VIOOH.

6. Live data fuels Women’s World Cup success

Capturing the spirit of the nation during the Women’s World Cup, Mars Wrigley and Dunnhumby brought live scores to Tesco stores across the UK. This kept fans up-to-date and provided a chance to win prizes by scanning the QR code on the screens.

7. TfL launches the Elizabeth Line

TfL used live train times and flight arrival data to tailor the creative to promote the new Elizabeth Line service connecting Heathrow to central London. Using the home language of arriving flights provided a powerful welcome for visitors to London. Campaign with VCCP, Kinetic and DOOH.com

8. Portrait of Britain champions diversity and inclusion

In an annual collaboration with the British Journal of Photography, Portrait of Britain transforms screens across the UK into a national portrait gallery for a month every January, championing diversity and celebrating what it means to live in Britain today. Open to everyone, this inclusive exhibition is also a powerful display of the quality and national reach of DOOH.

Mark Bucknell, Chief Commercial Officer at JCDecaux UK