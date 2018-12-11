Staff
Top 8 turkeys of 2018

Throughout December, we are revealing the best of our industry in 2018. Or, rather, the worst.

8 Carabao 'Clive the Carabao'

This laundry list of advertising don’ts aims to explain the origins of the Thai energy drink but has an effect on the brain closer to Scrumpy Jack than taurine.

Agency Snap London

7 Philip Morris 'Hold my light'

Hey, remember us? We sell [redacted], which we’re not allowed to talk about, but now we want you to quit [redacted], even though it’s SO delicious and addictive.

Agency Trigger

6 British Gas 'Metro coverwrap'

This conceptual coverwrap offered a priceless lesson for marketers trying to be clever: if people think it looks soggy and disgusting, it basically is.

Agency Ogilvy UK 

5 Key 'Right said Fred'

A confusing musical number in a suburban setting that feels like it could be the part of a David Lynch movie before ears start getting chopped off.

Agency McCann Manchester

4 EE 'Who says you can’t' 

Kevin Bacon’s turned in some crap performances for EE before – but it turns out that he just needed Delia Smith to draw out the true depths of his potential. 

Agency Saatchi & Saatchi

3 The National Lo­ttery 'Fisherman'

God bless John Major’s government for introducing The National Lottery, which meant the working class of Britain finally had something to live for.

Agency Adam & Eve/DDB

2 Diet Coke 'Life is short, have a Diet Coke' 

The worst of several atrocious Coke ads, this one seems intended as a simple expression of what it means to be utterly basic. Eyes have rarely looked as dead.

Agency Anomaly Los Angeles

1 Mastercard 'TogetherWeAre10'

In a work of historic crassness, Mastercard linked free meals for kids to the World Cup performance of Messi and Neymar. The pair only scored three between them, so bad luck to the child 30,001st in line for dinner.

Agency n/s

