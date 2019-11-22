Top creatives to talk Christmas ads at Campaign's transforming retail breakfast

Some of London’s top advertising creatives who have worked on this year’s Christmas campaigns for Argos, Sainsbury’s and Very will speak at Campaign’s next Breakfast Briefing on transforming retail.

Yan Elliott, joint executive creative director at The & Partnership London, works on Argos; Tom Bender, creative at Wieden & Kennedy London, is part of the team that handles Sainsbury's; and Al Young, chief creative officer at St Luke’s, looks after Very.

The trio will discuss the best Christmas campaigns at "Transforming retail: the power of media to drive ecommerce" in association with Performics on 28 November.

The event will also feature brand case studies from Nikki Akers, ecommerce acceleration director at L'Oréal UK and Ireland; Cheryl Calverley, chief marketing officer at Eve Sleep; and Leonie Foster, chief customer and digital officer at Dunelm.

Other speakers include Gord Ray, brand development lead at Instagram; Tim Mason, chief executive of Eagle Eye, author of Omnichannel Retail and former chief marketing officer at Tesco; and Mykim Chikli, UK chief executive and EMEA head of product at Performics.

The breakfast takes place the day before Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

"Transforming retail: the power of media to drive ecommerce", in association with Performics, takes place at the Regent Street Cinema in London on 28 November. Click here for more details and information on tickets.

The full agenda

08.00: Breakfast

08:30: Welcome from Campaign

Gideon Spanier, global head of media, Campaign

08:35: Introduction by Performics

Mykim Chikli, UK chief executive and EMEA head of product, Performics

08:40: Transforming retail: brand case studies

Nikki Akers, ecommerce acceleration director, L'Oréal UK and Ireland

Cheryl Calverley, chief marketing officer, Eve Sleep

Leonie Foster, chief customer and digital officer, Dunelm

09:00: What brands want: Q&A panel

Nikki Akers, ecommerce acceleration director, L'Oréal UK and Ireland

Cheryl Calverley, chief marketing officer, Eve Sleep

Leonie Foster, chief customer and digital officer, Dunelm

09:20: Thinking creatively about commerce

Tom Bender, creative, Wieden & Kennedy London

Yan Elliott, joint executive creative director, The & Partnership London

Al Young, chief creative officer, St Luke’s

Moderated by Brittaney Kiefer, creativity and culture editor, Campaign

09:40: Using media to power ecommerce

Mykim Chikli, UK chief executive and EMEA head of product, Performics

Tim Mason, chief executive, Eagle Eye; author, Omnichannel Retail; former chief marketing officer, Tesco

Gord Ray, brand development lead, Instagram

Moderated by Gideon Spanier, global head of media, Campaign

10:00: Closing comments

10:05: Networking

10:30: Close of event

Agenda subject to change