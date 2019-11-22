Top creatives to talk Christmas ads at Campaign's transforming retail breakfast

Some of London’s top advertising creatives who have worked on this year’s Christmas campaigns for Argos, Sainsbury’s and Very will speak at Campaign’s next Breakfast Briefing on transforming retail.
Yan Elliott, joint executive creative director at The & Partnership London, works on Argos; Tom Bender, creative at Wieden & Kennedy London, is part of the team that handles Sainsbury's; and Al Young, chief creative officer at St Luke’s, looks after Very.
The trio will discuss the best Christmas campaigns at "Transforming retail: the power of media to drive ecommerce" in association with Performics on 28 November.
The event will also feature brand case studies from Nikki Akers, ecommerce acceleration director at L'Oréal UK and Ireland; Cheryl Calverley, chief marketing officer at Eve Sleep; and Leonie Foster, chief customer and digital officer at Dunelm.
Other speakers include Gord Ray, brand development lead at Instagram; Tim Mason, chief executive of Eagle Eye, author of Omnichannel Retail and former chief marketing officer at Tesco; and Mykim Chikli, UK chief executive and EMEA head of product at Performics.
The breakfast takes place the day before Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year.
"Transforming retail: the power of media to drive ecommerce", in association with Performics, takes place at the Regent Street Cinema in London on 28 November. Click here for more details and information on tickets.
The full agenda
08.00: Breakfast
08:30: Welcome from Campaign
Gideon Spanier, global head of media, Campaign
08:35: Introduction by Performics
Mykim Chikli, UK chief executive and EMEA head of product, Performics
08:40: Transforming retail: brand case studies
Nikki Akers, ecommerce acceleration director, L'Oréal UK and Ireland
Cheryl Calverley, chief marketing officer, Eve Sleep
Leonie Foster, chief customer and digital officer, Dunelm
09:00: What brands want: Q&A panel
Nikki Akers, ecommerce acceleration director, L'Oréal UK and Ireland
Cheryl Calverley, chief marketing officer, Eve Sleep
Leonie Foster, chief customer and digital officer, Dunelm
09:20: Thinking creatively about commerce
Tom Bender, creative, Wieden & Kennedy London
Yan Elliott, joint executive creative director, The & Partnership London
Al Young, chief creative officer, St Luke’s
Moderated by Brittaney Kiefer, creativity and culture editor, Campaign
09:40: Using media to power ecommerce
Mykim Chikli, UK chief executive and EMEA head of product, Performics
Tim Mason, chief executive, Eagle Eye; author, Omnichannel Retail; former chief marketing officer, Tesco
Gord Ray, brand development lead, Instagram
Moderated by Gideon Spanier, global head of media, Campaign
10:00: Closing comments
10:05: Networking
10:30: Close of event
Agenda subject to change