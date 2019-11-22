Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Top creatives to talk Christmas ads at Campaign's transforming retail breakfast

Best 2019 festive campaigns will be focus of 28 November event.

Argos: Christmas ad created by The & Partnership
Argos: Christmas ad created by The & Partnership

Some of London’s top advertising creatives who have worked on this year’s Christmas campaigns for Argos, Sainsbury’s and Very will speak at Campaign’s next Breakfast Briefing on transforming retail.

Yan Elliott, joint executive creative director at The & Partnership London, works on Argos; Tom Bender, creative at Wieden & Kennedy London, is part of the team that handles Sainsbury's; and Al Young, chief creative officer at St Luke’s, looks after Very.

The trio will discuss the best Christmas campaigns at "Transforming retail: the power of media to drive ecommerce" in association with Performics on 28 November.

The event will also feature brand case studies from Nikki Akers, ecommerce acceleration director at L'Oréal UK and Ireland; Cheryl Calverley, chief marketing officer at Eve Sleep; and Leonie Foster, chief customer and digital officer at Dunelm.

Other speakers include Gord Ray, brand development lead at Instagram; Tim Mason, chief executive of Eagle Eye, author of Omnichannel Retail and former chief marketing officer at Tesco; and Mykim Chikli, UK chief executive and EMEA head of product at Performics.

The breakfast takes place the day before Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

"Transforming retail: the power of media to drive ecommerce", in association with Performics, takes place at the Regent Street Cinema in London on 28 November. Click here for more details and information on tickets.

The full agenda

08.00: Breakfast 
08:30: Welcome from Campaign 
Gideon Spanier, global head of media, Campaign
08:35: Introduction by Performics 
Mykim Chikli, UK chief executive and EMEA head of product, Performics
08:40: Transforming retail: brand case studies 
Nikki Akers, ecommerce acceleration director, L'Oréal UK and Ireland
Cheryl Calverley, chief marketing officer, Eve Sleep
Leonie Foster, chief customer and digital officer, Dunelm
09:00: What brands want: Q&A panel  
Nikki Akers, ecommerce acceleration director, L'Oréal UK and Ireland
Cheryl Calverley, chief marketing officer, Eve Sleep
Leonie Foster, chief customer and digital officer, Dunelm
09:20: Thinking creatively about commerce
Tom Bender, creative, Wieden & Kennedy London
Yan Elliott, joint executive creative director, The & Partnership London 
Al Young, chief creative officer, St Luke’s
Moderated by Brittaney Kiefer, creativity and culture editor, Campaign
09:40: Using media to power ecommerce
Mykim Chikli, UK chief executive and EMEA head of product, Performics 
Tim Mason, chief executive, Eagle Eye; author, Omnichannel Retail; former chief marketing officer, Tesco
Gord Ray, brand development lead, Instagram
Moderated by Gideon Spanier, global head of media, Campaign
10:00: Closing comments 
10:05: Networking 
10:30: Close of event 
Agenda subject to change

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

There's a missing link in your marketing supply chain

There's a missing link in your marketing supply chain

Promoted

November 21, 2019
Five ways your brand can win consumer hearts and minds

Five ways your brand can win consumer hearts and minds

Promoted

November 20, 2019
Social-media marketing update: it's complicated

Social-media marketing update: it's complicated

Promoted

November 19, 2019
Campaign announces Publishing Summit headline partner

Campaign announces Publishing Summit headline partner

Promoted

November 19, 2019