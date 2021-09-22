And the top five brand sonic logos in UK advertising are…

When it comes to ads that stick in our minds, we’ve all experienced the infuriatingly catchy jingle that we just can’t eject from our heads.

And you know you’re really in the admen’s clutches when you automatically associate that sonic logo with a particular brand.

SoundOut, the sonic testing company that tests the effectiveness of brands' sonic logos, today launches its Personality Edition report, which explores and measures the importance of brand personality in sonic branding.

Or as it explicitly puts it: “If your sonic logo is to become a distinctive brand asset, people need to hear it in isolation and immediately think of your brand, and only your brand. If this is not happening, your sonic brand is not yet a distinctive brand asset, it is simply a marketing asset.”

With that in mind, SoundOut’s latest report ranks all UK and US major brands on the closeness of their personality match with their sonic logos, using BrandMatch technology.

The UK ranking is:

Currys PC World – 95% match Asda – 91% match Guide Dogs – 91% match Just Eat – 90% match Funky Pigeon – 90% match

SoundOut’s research involved more than 500,000 consumers and hundreds of musical assets. The findings revealed that 17 of the top 35 sonic brands included the name of the brand in the sonic – eg. “Just Eat” – bearing evidence that while the name is a powerful cue, it is not essential. Enhancing the point is the fact that the top two do not include the name.

The rankings are based on research among individuals familiar with sonic logo-brand association, but SoundOut also tested with those who were not – and found the leading sonic logos for those were Sheila’s Wheels, TSB and Asda.

The report concluded: “Music, and sonic logos in particular, are perfect weapons to deliver subconscious cues – we don’t have earlids – and music in branding and marketing is rarely consumed consciously.”

SoundOut is currently working on an ambitious project funded by the UK government that will aim to quantify and measure the subconscious response to music in both branding and marketing – a “sonic DNA emotional map of the purely subconscious impact of music on consumers".