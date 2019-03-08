Top five most memorable agency brands, according to clients, revealed

In a survey conducted by Creativebrief the top five most memorable agency brands named by client-side marketers were Adam & Eve/DDB, Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Mother, VCCP and Lucky Generals.

The company surveyed 50 brand chief marketing officers from the likes of Britvic, Bacardi, Mars, Microsoft and Waitrose, and 50 agency bosses. Respondents were asked to name the "most standout" three agency brands, with just 15 agencies being named more than twice.

The research showed that 63% of brand marketers agreed that "the industry needs more strong agency brands". It also revealed that 68% of them agreed with the statement that "there are fewer personalities and definitive points of view in agencies today", which is leading to fewer strong agency brands.

Creativebrief asked the same of 50 agency leaders and 77% agreed that the industry needed stronger brands, although fewer – 60% – thought that there were fewer personalities and definitive points of view in agencies today.

Sir John Hegarty, the founder of BBH, said: "Great creative people are outsiders. They’re on the outside looking in. Once they’re inside, they lose an element of that outsider aspect. Agencies are outsiders – they’re mavericks made up of really interesting people who have an interesting point of view. The market will always try to homogenise you; always try to even you out. You have to fight that desire to make you like everybody else."

The top 10 agency brands named by marketers and agencies: