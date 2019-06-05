Top industry leaders sign open letter pledging to tackle climate crisis

The ad industry is throwing its weight behind the climate crisis, staging a summit this month to assess and advance the sector's response.

Agencies have also collaborated on an open letter signalling the industry's intention to make a real difference.The letter has attracted co-signatures from more than 50 leaders across the sector, including Lucky Generals chief executive Katie Lee, MediaCom UK chief executive Josh Krichefski, Droga5 London chief creative officer David Kolbusz and Portas chief creative officer Mary Portas.

Other agencies represented on the list include Group M, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Wieden & Kennedy and Amplify.

The letter outlines how the ad industry has at times been complicit, knowingly or unknowingly, in exacerbating the climate crisis and what it can do going forward to limit climate change.

The Climate Crisis summit, organised by the Purpose Disruptors and The Comms Lab, will take place on 25 June in London. It will address how the ad industry can help limit global warming to 1.5°C by 2030.

Pauline Robson, managing partner at MediaCom and member of the Purpose Disruptors network, said: "We come from different agencies, united by a deep concern about climate change and an understanding that there’s so much as industry we can do to tackle it. For lots of us, this is the first time we’ve done anything like this – we hope this is the start of a movement within the industry."

Jonathan Wise, co-founder of The Comms Lab, added: "The remarkable interest and support for the letter we have written clearly demonstrates many, many people across the industry also want to step into the climate challenge and take action. The event is a way for this wider community to gather and determine, together, what we can do. It's really inspiring what is happening here."

Last month, campaign group Extinction Rebellion wrote an open letter to the ad industry, urging it to act on climate destruction.

The open letter in full

Dear Advertising,

The science is clear. We’ve only got 10 years to transform society to limit climate change to 1.5°C. This will require commitment from all sectors of society, including the advertising industry. Given that as an industry, we are unclear what actions we need to take, we’re inviting others who share our concern and desire to help, to an event on June 25th.

We are aware that as an industry, we have at times been complicit, knowingly or unknowingly, in exacerbating our current climate crisis through promoting unsustainable consumption on behalf of our clients. Yet, the very skills that have been used to shape the values, attitudes and behaviours of consumerism can also be used to help shift society to more sustainable ways of living. What do we need to start, stop and continue doing? What does industry leadership look like in the face of the climate crisis? Our choices now as an industry can help make the difference to the future of life on earth.

On June 25th, we’re going to be convening industry leaders in London to get practical about how we can tackle the climate crisis together. Join us. Can the industry come together and mobilise to stand up for the climate? Let’s tackle the biggest and most exciting brief we’ve ever been given. Let’s choose which side of history we want to be on.

Signatories

Toby Allen, creative partner, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Helen Andrews, managing director, Wieden & Kennedy

Matt Andrews, chief strategy officer, RocketMill

Ben Armistead, chief strategy officer, Wieden & Kennedy

Pete Bardell, co-founder, Revolt

Beth Bentley, chief strategy officer, Portas

Martin Beverley, executive strategy director, Adam & Eve/DDB

Arlo Brady, chief executive, Freud Communications

Rob Campbell, chief strategy officer, EMEA, R/GA

Roy Capon, chief executive, Zone

Bobi Carley, head of media, ISBA

Will Collin, strategy lead, Karmarama

Alaina Crystal, deputy head of strategy, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Heather Cuss, joint managing director, Droga5 London

Tony Davidson, executive creative director, Wieden & Kennedy

Jonathan Emmins, founder, Amplify

Jon Forsyth, partner, Neverland

Grace Francis, chief experience officer, Droga5 London

Adam Fulford, chief strategy officer, Proximity London

Tom George, chief executive, Group M UK

Mark Graeme, head of flare, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Natalie Graeme, co-founder, Uncommon Creative Studio

Hannah Harrison, head of sustainability, WPP

Emma Hart, chief executive and founder, Push PR

Fergus Hay, chief executive, Leagas Delaney

Pete Heskett, strategy director, Droga5 London

Flo Heiss, creative director, Wieden & Kennedy

Simon Hewitt, business partner, Engine

James Hillhouse, co-founder, Commercial Break

Michael Hines, planning partner, Saatchi & Saatchi

Jenny Howard, senior vice-president, head of strategy, Sunshine

Paul Hutchison, chief executive, Wavemaker UK

Claire Hyland, head of The Youth Lab, Thinkhouse

Tim Irwin, chief executive, EMEA, Essence

Rosie Kitson, joint head of strategy and co-lead, Mindshare Purpose

David Kolbusz, chief creative officer, Droga5 London

Josh Krichefski, chief executive, MediaCom UK

Katie Lee, chief executive, Lucky Generals

Alex Lewis, co-founder, Revolt

Rebecca Lewis, joint managing director, Droga5 London

Jonny Madderson, co-founder, Just So

Jane McDaid, founder, Thinkhouse

Rob McFaul, co-lead, Mindshare Purpose

Helen McRae, UK chief executive and chair of western Europe, Mindshare

Mary Portas, chief creative officer, Portas

Marco Rimini, global chief development officer, Mindshare

Hugh Robertson, chief executive and founder, RPM

Paolo Salamao, head of account management, Wieden & Kennedy

Irene Sandler, vice-president, marketing, Cognizant

Bill Scott, chief executive, Droga5 London

Jen Smith, founder, Craft Media

Jono Stevens, co-founder, Just So

Iain Tait, executive creative director, Wieden & Kennedy

Tom Tapper, co-founder, Nice and Serious

Jonathan Trimble, chief executive, And Rising

Caireen Wackett, chief executive, Portas

Chris Watling, head of production, Droga5 London

Sally Weavers, founder, Craft Media

Tim Whirledge, strategy director, Droga5 London

Dylan Williams, chief strategy officer, Droga5 London

James Drummond, managing partner, Uncommon Creative Studio