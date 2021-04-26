Top O2 marketer to depart if Virgin merger goes ahead

Nina Bibby, O2's top marketer, has revealed that she will step down from her role as chief marketing officer “in due course” if the brand’s £31bn merger with Virgin Media goes through.

In a LinkedIn post titled “After close to 8 years at O2 as CMO, the time has nearly come for me to say goodbye”, Bibby revealed she would move on if the O2 and Virgin Media merger received regulatory approval.

“Marketing is about growth – it is about orchestrating the end-to-end customer experience, ensuring that, based on deep insight into customer needs, the right proposition is delivered at the right price, all communicated in a relevant and inspiring manner to build lasting brand equity and affinity,” Bibby said.

The chief marketing officer claimed that marketing was about treating customers “like they are in a hotel, not a prison”, before expressing pride in “exceeding the expectations created” during her time in the role.

“I wish everyone from both businesses every success in building on the plans to become the UK’s connectivity champion," she continued.

“It’s something UK customers truly deserve and I hope they'll benefit from it for years to come.”

Bibby has been a feature of Campaign’s Power 100 Hall of Fame since 2018 for her efforts in implementing flexible tariffs and the free replacement of broken screens, as well as work on campaigns including "Oops".

However, Bibby also said that she was “not leaving just yet”, and all would be “business as usual” ahead of the merger.

It is predicted that O2 and Virgin Media’s merger would create a new top five advertiser in the UK, based on Nielsen figures.