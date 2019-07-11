Top picks from the D&AD New Blood Awards winners

Adnams 'Save the BEErS'

Winners: Mathias Gudberg Juel, Oliver Strzelbicki

College: Danish School of Media and Journalism

An ingenious, opportunistic idea delivered with distinct professionalism. The standard of the film is exceptional and it was a spot-on response to the brief of making sustainability something you want to drink.

Burger King 'The picky Whopper'

Winner: Adam Ramsdale

College: FCB New Zealand

A clever, direct and memorable way to highlight food issues. Deserves recognition and applause for clearly tying together audience behaviour and insights, alongside being very professionally well-executed.

Adidas 'Make waves with waves'

Winners: Jack Parker, Savannah Finestone

College: West Herts College

Addresses a genuinely serious problem but in a sensitive and optimistic way. It could have been easy to get the tone wrong here, but the attention to detail and execution made it spot on.

McKinsey Design & The Case For Her 'Pad paper'

Winners: Joachim Klintfält, Mark Terkelsbøl, Nicolas Housted

College: Danish School of Media and Journalism

A radical but simple solution to two problems – tax and stigma. A real "I wish I had thought of that" idea. Brilliant.

Durex 'School of porn'

Winners: Per Berge Moe, Sollin Sæle

College: Westerdals Oslo School of Arts Communication and Technology

A nice, well-executed thought. It intrigues me to consider how an idea like this could perform, and what impact it could have, in the real world.

Giffgaff '24 months'

Winner: Charlotte Cunningham

College: Leeds Arts University

Fine writing, powerfully delivered. An optimistic celebration of freedom and possibility.

The D&AD New Blood Awards champions and showcases the best in young creative talent, and winners will find out what Pencil grade they have won at the awards ceremony taking place on the first evening of the D&AD New Blood Festival.

Open to aspiring creatives and professionals looking to meet and recruit new creative talent, the D&AD New Blood Festival is taking place during 10-13 July at The Old Truman Brewery in Shoreditch.