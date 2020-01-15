The top trends and technologies you should know about

Coruble explains how technology is becoming smarter and more connected. He believes that people are getting better and easier access to content and it’s having a ripple effect on the whole industry. Watch the video to hear his thoughts on the opportunities facing both brands and consumers.
Search
CampaignUK
You have
[DAYS_LEFT] Days left
of your free trialSubscribe now
Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter
Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign eventsBecome a member
Looking for a new job?
Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.Create an Alert Now
Campaign Jobs
-
Strategic Communications Officer £36,592 - £42,995 Home Office, City of Westminster, London (Greater)
-
Business Director £70k - £80k + excellent benefits MODA consult, London (Central), London (Greater)
-
FREELANCE ROLES! ALL LEVELS Day rates from £220 - £260 per day MODA consult, London (Central), London (Greater)
-
Senior Account Director - award winning B2B agency £60-75k plus benefits The Jefferson Group, Greater London area
-
Creative Planning Director - B2B marcoms agency £80-100k plus The Jefferson Group, Greater London area
-
Account Director £40000 - £45000 per annum The Great & The Good, London
-
Junior Business Development Manager £25,000 - £30,000 plus uncapped commission Haymarket Media Group, Twickenham, London (Greater)
-
Business Development Manager - Global Brand Licencing Competitive Salary - DOE Condé Nast, London (Central), London (Greater)