Topshop creates snow globe window activation

Topshop has created a large snow globe activation that people can step into to collect tokens for prizes.

The experience begins today and is located in the window of the flagship Oxford Circus store.

Shoppers who spend more than £50 in store can step into the "whirlwind of confetti" and have a limited time to grab as many tokens as possible, much like the final challenge in Crystal Maze.

Topshop will also take a Boomerang image of customers in the globe to encourage people to share it on social media.

The experience runs until 20 December.