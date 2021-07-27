Toshiba partners Defected Records for content series from its Croatia festival

Toshiba has partnered with Defected Records to release a content series from Defected’s Croatia festival in August.

The six-episode video series called “Y/our house” will include DJ sets, behind-the-scenes footage, news, reviews and interviews to give viewers an insider’s experience of being at the festival.

Across the week of the festival, the daily magazine-style episodes of content will allow viewers to catch up on all the activity of the last 24 hours at Defected Croatia guided by Defected VIP presenters. They will be streamed daily from 5 to 10 August on Toshiba televisions, Twitch and a dedicated microsite defectedxtoshiba.com.

Defected Croatia, at The Garden, Tisno, is one of the few international festivals expected to go ahead this year.

James Kirkham, chief business officer at Defected, told Campaign: “I’m in a privileged position to be very choiceful about the partnerships that we bring on board to Defected; it is about maintaining legitimacy and authenticity, ensuring there is innovation at the heart – and, above all, delivering added value for our fans.

“This Toshiba show is a great example of all these ingredients and is a natural next step too following our series of programming we’ve been broadcasting on Twitch for the last six months.

“We’re getting the opportunity to take a product feature, and seamlessly deliver a brand new show as a live format daily from our cherished Croatia festival – to fans around the world who are unable to party with us in person in Tisno.

“This is the type of storytelling we want to keep bringing to our community, serving them up perspective and intimate proximity to their favourite DJs and artists before anyone else.”

Creative agency, The One Off, facilitated the partnership.

Defected and Toshiba will also be running a competition offering the opportunity to win a Toshiba TV, complete with sound bars, a year’s subscription to Amazon Music and Defected Records merchandise.

Defected is nearing the end of a six-month partnership with Twitch, that began in February 2021, for live entertainment programming. In April it partnered with Car brand Opel for a live-stream event broadcast from locations across Europe for six hours.

The music brand has offered many streamed experiences since it hosted a virtual festival from the Ministry of Sound in March 2020, in a quick move at the start of the pandemic.