Total Media appoints London chief executive

Total Media has promoted managing director Tom Laranjo to the new role of chief executive officer of Total Media London.

Starting at Total Media in 2006, Laranjo was head of international, before becoming partner, agency management.

In 2011, he was made managing director.

During his time at the agency, Laranjo has helped the behavioural media agency win clients such as Paysafe, De’Longhi and Britbox.

He was also a key driver in helping the agency achieve its B-Corp certification in 2021, becoming the first independent media agency in the UK to achieve this accreditation and offering clients the chance to run carbon-neutral campaigns.

In 2019, he oversaw the launch of Total Media Group’s consultancy Behave, which advises clients such as TikTok, the FT and MG Motors.

Now, he will be responsible for growing Total Media London, developing its behavioural planning offer, and supporting the growth of Behave.

According to Total Media, Laranjo's promotion will enable group chief executive, Guy Sellers, to focus on developing the wider group of companies, including Total Media Limited, Total Media Connect, Running Total and Total Mediaplus.

It added that this includes growing the business both in the UK and internationally.

Laranjo said it was a “testament” to the brilliance of Total Media that he was “as excited and motivated as ever”.

He added: “With a leadership team and talent base second to none, I am looking forward to our growth as we continue producing high quality work for our clients that has real impact on behaviour.”

Sellers said: “Tom has been responsible for a hugely successful transformation of our business and it’s just the beginning.

“As a group, we’re really pleased with the business performance, especially in the past year, and I’m looking forward to seeing how this restructuring assists us through our next phase of development.”