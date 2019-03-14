Total Media launches behavioural insight venture

Total Media Group has unveiled a consultancy focusing on behavioural insight and targeting brands, creative agencies and media owners.

The agency said the new division, Behave, will combine the "principles of behavioural science and a range of bespoke technology tools".

The consultancy is led by Lucas Brown, chief strategy officer at Total Media, Phill Palmer, head of research and insight, Will Hanmer-Lloyd, head of behavioural planning, and Nitya Varma, head of international strategy.

Brown said: "Behave will create a new benchmark for how to understand consumer behaviour and apply this insight to help businesses."

A number of clients have already tapped into the service, including meat producers Kepak, Investec Wealth & Investment and audio product manufacturer KEF. The Behave team will operate from Total Media’s new office in London's Soho.

Guy Sellers, chief executive at Total Media Group, said: "Behavioural planning is an integral part of our offering to clients and we have long realised that there is a wider need for this as a part of our clients’ business strategies. Behave is a natural result of this."