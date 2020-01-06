Staff
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Tourism Australia pulls Kylie Minogue campaign

Raging bushfires prompt government agency to can promotions.

Tourism Australia: launched on Christmas day
Tourism Australia: launched on Christmas day

Consuming 12 million acres and killing at least 27 people, plus as many as half-a-billion animals, the wildfires across Australia have prompted the government's tourism agency to pull a UK multimedia campaign featuring a song sung by Kylie Minogue. The work also includes cricketer Shane Warne, Olympian Ian Thorpe and comedian Adam Hills. 

The digital component has been canned, according to media reports, with a decision yet to be made on other channels, including TV, cinema and out-of-home. The campaign featured Minogue singing "Matesong", written by Eddie Perfect in a three-minute video shot in picturesque locations.

"Matesong", created by M&C Saatchi, debuted on ITV on Christmas day following Coronation Street and immediately before the Queen’s speech. This was the first work in Tourism Australia’s recently launched brand platform "Philausophy", which aims to highlight not just the destination but also its people, personality and way of life.

Following the initial airing, work was to run across TV, digital, social media, cinema and out-of-home, with Singapore Airlines, the Telegraph and TripAdvisor as partners. However, Tourism Australia has decided it was prudent to pull a campaign that was conceived in much happier times.   

Tourism Australia likely found itself in a tight spot, since many tourist areas were unaffected by the fires. However, running such a positive campaign would make the body appear considerably tone-deaf.

"Like all Australians, our sympathies go out to the families and communities who are impacted by the fires, and our gratitude grows stronger by the day for the front-line services facing the fires head on," Tourism Australia said in statement on the fires. "It is more important than ever that we rally around our communities and the tourism sector who may have been impacted."

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to drive digital effectively

How to drive digital effectively

Promoted

Added 9 hours ago
A lesson in standing out from the crowd of radio ads

A lesson in standing out from the crowd of radio ads

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago
AGENCY
Want to talk to gamers? Don't pretend to know everything

Want to talk to gamers? Don't pretend to know everything

Promoted

December 18, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #63 James Ross-Edwards

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #63 James Ross-Edwards

Promoted

December 18, 2019