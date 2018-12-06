Tourism Australia returns to M&C Saatchi

Tourism Australia: Droga5 created this year's Super Bowl for the body

Tourism Australia has returned to M&C Saatchi for global creative after 10 years apart.

The agency has been tasked with providing global brand, advertising and production services for Australia’s national tourism organisation.

Tourism Australia has also hired Digitas as its global digital agency after a pitch process that lasted for several months and included the incumbent Clemenger BBDO Sydney.

The appointment comes a decade after Tourism Australia split with M&C Saatchi, which was behind the controversial "So where the bloody hell are you?" ad campaign in 2006. The use of "bloody" prompted BACC, the UK’s then advertising clearance body, to ban the spots before 9pm because the word was considered too rude.

While Clemenger BBDO Sydney is Tourism Australia’s outgoing agency of record, while Droga5 New York was appointed in 2017 to create the body’s Super Bowl ad in February. The 60-second spot, "Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home" starred Chris Hemsworth in a faux movie trailer that parodied the Crocodile Dundee movie franchise.

M&C Saatchi will now begin work on the business in January and take over from Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Clemenger's sister shop, in the UK.

The six contenders shortlisted as part of the process were M&C Saatchi, Clemenger BBDO, DDB Worldwide, Publicis Communications, Droga5, and BMF/Mother in a joint bid.

Tourism Australia chief marketing officer Lisa Ronson said: "The ideas M&C Saatchi shared were extremely creative, and they demonstrated the kind of big thinking we need to effectively differentiate Australia from the competition."