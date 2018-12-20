Omar Oakes
Tourism Ireland creates campaign using couple's heart rates

Organisation wants to showcase less well-known locations across Ireland.

Tourism Ireland’s first major global campaign in seven years features a holidaying couple whose heart rate data determined what footage would be used in the ad.

Created by Publicis London, the work is the result of hours of footage taken of a real-life married couple who were linked to heart-rate monitors and head-mounted cameras during filming. 

Data provided by the heart-rate monitors determined what footage was featured in the advertising, which launches on TV and cinema today in several countries.

The campaign launches Tourism Ireland’s new brand proposition, "Fill your heart with Ireland", and comes after Publicis London successfully repitched for the business earlier this year.

The tourism body, responsible for marketing Ireland, including Northern Ireland, as a holiday destination for a global audience, is now focusing its marketing on destinations that most viewers will not be aware of.

"Fill your heart with Ireland" showcases 16 less well-known locations, with all of them affecting the heart rates of the featured couple.

The work was written by James White, art directed by Henry Finnegan and directed by Patrik Gyllström through B-Reel. OMD UK is handling media.

Mark Henry, Tourism Ireland’s central marketing director, said: "Our new campaign, ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’, presents Tourism Ireland with a great opportunity to drive continued growth to our regions and to encourage visitors to travel off-peak.

"It features locations that have been traditionally less visited by overseas visitors and highlights outdoor activities like cycling, walking and kayaking."

Publicis London, which first won the business in 2011, created a 77-metre-long tapestry for the tourism body last summer that depicted famous scenes from Game of Thrones to mark the launch of the seventh series. 

