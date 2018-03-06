Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Tourism Western Australia hands out VR headsets to train commuters

Tourism Western Australia gave commuters a taste of the region's sunny weather through a virtual reality experience to promote the first ever non-stop flight from the UK.

Tourism Western Australia hands out VR headsets to train commuters

Passengers onboard a Chiltern Railways train yesterday morning were given VR headsets to experience swimming with whale sharks on Ningaloo Reef, as well as cycling on nature reserve Rottnest Island. 

People will also be able to try out the experience at Travelbag stores in Winchester and Kensington, and also sample premium wine from Western Australia on 10 March.

The experience has been created by Taylor Herring.
 
Paul Papalia, minister for Tourism Western Australia, said: "Visitors from the UK will be able to fly non-stop to Perth, from 25 March, with Qantas using the latest in aviation technology.

"To celebrate this history-making flight we wanted to give London commuters a taste of some of the extraordinary experiences waiting for them in Western Australia using state of the art VR technology.

"Western Australia boasts stunning landscapes, unique wildlife, flawless beaches, wonderful wine regions and endless sunshine – everything you need to brighten up a cold morning commute."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now