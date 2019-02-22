Toyota creates augmented reality experience for new model

Toyota GB has partnered with digital agency Brandwidth to launch an augmented reality iPad application, which allows customers to explore the inside of Toyota’s C-HR model.

The app will primarily be used in showrooms, shopping centres and trade shows, and uses both AR and objective recognition software to overlay the hybrid car’s inner workings on to physical vehicles.

Stephen Duval, TCMS and direct marketing manager for Toyota, said: "As pioneers in the hybrid space, we wanted to find a way to help our customers understand how hybrid technology works, and demonstrate the many benefits it offers."

By interacting with the app, customers will be able to see how the car’s energy is used and how the drivetrain works in different drive states. Customers will also be able to get information on key features, such as the hybrid’s motor, battery and fuel tank.

Chris Wicks, group account director for Brandwidth, said: "Toyota has always been a leader in automotive technology, selling hybrid cars for more than 20 years. Now, with the launch of the Hybrid AR app we’ve created, it’s breaking new ground in the use of AR to enhance customer experience in the car showroom."

Meanwhile, Toyota has four agencies competing for its digital strategy and CRM business. AKQA, AnalogFolk, Digitas and The & Partnership are all vying for the account, with tissue meetings set to take place next week and pitches due in March. Brandwidth's relationship with Toyota is not affected.