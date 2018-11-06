Promoted
Aerials
Added 14 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

How Toyota is driving radio advertising forward

Wunderman executive creative director Abi Ellis chooses Toyota's "You'll Be Fine" as this months winner of the Aerial Awards.

How Toyota is driving radio advertising forward

Winners: Tom Sillars (left) and Dani Asensio (right), creatives, The&Partnership (above) for Toyota's "You'll Be Fine"


Ellis: I chose this ad because...

… I bloody love listening. And not just to my own voice.
We have entered a new age of listening. Podcasts save my sanity at 4.13am. The Odditorium. How to Fail. Scriptnotes. Evil Cunning. Histories of the Unexpected. Inventive. Mind-expanding. Intimate. These are human beings talking with me, not at me. The subtle difference makes good radio all the more profound.

Where is that voice in the radio ads we listen to? Why do we need punchlines when a story, well told, may be as powerful? So the winner from this month’s selection is an ad without a punchline. It paints a picture. It gives me zombies. And, more importantly, it lands the killer USP: tensile steel.

This is a few seconds of well-scripted drama. Come the apocalypse, make mine a Toyota.

How would you encourage creatives to ‘See radio differently’?

Words to the wise
Use a different voice. In the 1960s, Fred and Wilma from The Flintstones described cigarettes and mattresses on radio, as if you were just listening in to their unanimated lives. Today, Adam Buxton sells me Squarespace without conforming to radio ad tropes. Forget ad-dy bollocks.

Connect to your audience
Create intimacy. Yeah, there are people listening to radio booming out on construction sites. But there are those listening through headphones. Respect that close proximity.

Listen... I will say this only once
Voice is the new visual. Alexa. Google Assistant. Siri. Bixby. Voice is navigating us through the world. Soon enough we’ll be conversing with radio ads. Get writing, it’s the future.

Winning ad: Toyota "You'll Be Fine"

SFX: The white noise of a radio being retuned, followed by a short announcement fanfare/siren.
VO: (slightly exhausted and somewhat fearful, like someone who has been living through a zombie apocalypse)
This is the survivalist network. It’s Z-day plus 17... I haven’t slept for days.
My zombie neighbour just tried to bite my arm off. Luckily, he couldn’t get his infected fingers past the high tensile steel of my Toyota Hilux Invincible.
That £296 per month plus initial rental is feeling like excellent value now...
Get to a Toyota Hilux Invincible. You’ll be fine.
Legals

Credits

Creative agency The&Partnership
Client Toyota
Creative director Dominic Gettins
Creatives Tom Sillars and Dani Asensio
Account director Natalie Carpenter
Producer Ollie Creamer
Production company Grand Central
Editor Aaron Tassel 
Voices Stephen Mackintosh, Fleur Keith

Could you do better? Enter your work at aerials.co.uk

The Aerials are awarded monthly by Radiocentre to the creative team behind the best work entered at aerials.co.uk and chosen by an invited creative-director judge.

Aerials logos

Previous winners

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: FCA's 'Can't totally recall 90's'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: FCA's 'Can't totally recall 90's'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: Virgin Trains 'Owls'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: Virgin Trains 'Owls'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: TfL 'Bus performance'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: TfL 'Bus performance'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: BeGambleAware 'Nuisance'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: BeGambleAware 'Nuisance'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: McDonald's 'Beef fairytails'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: McDonald's 'Beef fairytails'

December's Aerial Awards winner: GWR 'Waiting for Aunt Fanny'

December's Aerial Awards winner: GWR 'Waiting for Aunt Fanny'

November's Aerial Awards winner: 'Breakfast brew' for Yorkshire Tea

November's Aerial Awards winner: 'Breakfast brew' for Yorkshire Tea

September's Aerial Awards winner: 'Buns' for Byron

September's Aerial Awards winner: 'Buns' for Byron

August's Aerial Awards winner: 'Nice' for Tesco

August's Aerial Awards winner: 'Nice' for Tesco

July's Aerial Awards winner: Chiltern Railways "A big deal - slide"

July's Aerial Awards winner: Chiltern Railways "A big deal - slide"

June's Aerial Awards winner: NHS Blood & Transplant 'Potatoes'

June's Aerial Awards winner: NHS Blood & Transplant 'Potatoes'

May's Aerial Awards winner: KFC 'First date'

May's Aerial Awards winner: KFC 'First date'

April's Aerial Awards winner: Cancer Research UK 'The Breath'

April's Aerial Awards winner: Cancer Research UK 'The Breath'

March's Aerial Awards winner: National Counter Terrorism Policing HQ 'Multiple Bombings'

March's Aerial Awards winner: National Counter Terrorism Policing HQ 'Multiple Bombings'

February's Aerial Awards winner: Kit Kat 'Have a break from Valentine's'

February's Aerial Awards winner: Kit Kat 'Have a break from Valentine's'

January's Aerial Awards winner: KFC 'Money'

January's Aerial Awards winner: KFC 'Money'

December's Aerial Awards winner: McDonald's 'Greg and Sean'

December's Aerial Awards winner: McDonald's 'Greg and Sean'

November's Aerial Awards winner: IKEA 'Don't have a nightmare this Christmas'

November's Aerial Awards winner: IKEA 'Don't have a nightmare this Christmas'

October's Aerial Awards winner: EuroMillions 'Rooms'

October's Aerial Awards winner: EuroMillions 'Rooms'

September's Aerial Awards winner: Harvey Nichols 'Car'

September's Aerial Awards winner: Harvey Nichols 'Car'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jan 2015: Audi 'scarlett' by BBH

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jan 2015: Audi 'scarlett' by BBH

Aerial awards radio ad winner Feb 2015: RB/Durex 'explore' by Havas Worldwide London

Aerial awards radio ad winner Feb 2015: RB/Durex 'explore' by Havas Worldwide London

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Mar 2015: Born Free 'cookery show' by WCRS

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Mar 2015: Born Free 'cookery show' by WCRS

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Apr 2015: Tena Men 'cat choir' by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Apr 2015: Tena Men 'cat choir' by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Aerial Awards radio ad winner May 2015: Duracell 'perfectionist' by Grey London

Aerial Awards radio ad winner May 2015: Duracell 'perfectionist' by Grey London

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jun 2015: Persil 'future jobs, perfumer' by DLKW Lowe

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jun 2015: Persil 'future jobs, perfumer' by DLKW Lowe

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jul 2015: McDonald's 'Beth's a hero' by Leo Burnett

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jul 2015: McDonald's 'Beth's a hero' by Leo Burnett

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Aug 2015: The AA 'Fuel Assist' by Adam & Eve/DDB

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Aug 2015: The AA 'Fuel Assist' by Adam & Eve/DDB

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Sep 2015: Hiscox 'perseverance' by VCCP

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Sep 2015: Hiscox 'perseverance' by VCCP

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Oct 2015: Specsavers 'some things are better with contact lenses - bat'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Oct 2015: Specsavers 'some things are better with contact lenses - bat'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Nov 2015: Transport for London 'road safety distraction'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Nov 2015: Transport for London 'road safety distraction'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Dec 2015: Women's Aid 'silence' by WCRS

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Dec 2015: Women's Aid 'silence' by WCRS

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jan 2016: West Mercia Safer Roads Partnership 'drink' by Orion Media

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jan 2016: West Mercia Safer Roads Partnership 'drink' by Orion Media

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Feb 2016: Curry's PC World 'bootcamp' by AMV BBDO

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Feb 2016: Curry's PC World 'bootcamp' by AMV BBDO

Aerial Awards radio ad winner March 2016: E4's 'Aliens' by 4Creative

Aerial Awards radio ad winner March 2016: E4's 'Aliens' by 4Creative

April's Aerial Awards winner: Adam&Eve/DDB for Marmite

April's Aerial Awards winner: Adam&Eve/DDB for Marmite

May's Aerial Awards winner: Radio Clyde Creative for Henry's Honda

May's Aerial Awards winner: Radio Clyde Creative for Henry's Honda

June's Aerial Awards winner: McDonald's 'Driver'

June's Aerial Awards winner: McDonald's 'Driver'

July's Aerial Awards winner: Hive 'Superfast any time'

July's Aerial Awards winner: Hive 'Superfast any time'

August's Aerial Awards winner: Flash 'Colouring book'

August's Aerial Awards winner: Flash 'Colouring book'