Toyota hosts Le Fil gig for shoppers

Stella Meltdown: worked on the Toyota Aygo campaign

The pop star is the fourth drag artist that will produce a poster for the brand’s Aygo car campaign "Masters of self expression" by The & Partnership.

In between performances tomorrow evening, Le Fil will encourage people at Westfield Stratford to dress up in gowns and pose on set.

They will be able to create their own version of the campaign poster, choose their own headline and share it on their social media accounts.

The activation, which has been created by brand experience agency Muster, will be turned into a documentary-style film directed by Ben Addelman.

Dom Gettins, creative director for Team Toyota at The & Partnership, said: "Le Fil, like our three other drag artists, is a brilliant ambassador for the Aygo’s big, bold personality.

"We’re delighted to be shooting the idea in this way, as UK’s first live, 3D interactive poster, and want members of the public to experience and enjoy creating ads as much as we do."

Toyota has also worked with artists Stella Meltdown, Alfie Ordinary and Liquorice Black for the campaign.