Toyota hunts for UK digital agency

Toyota is reviewing its UK digital agency requirements ahead of a competitive pitch.

The Japanese car brand is looking for a shop to handle strategy and CRM activity.

It is understood that pitches will take place in March. There is no incumbent.

The brief does not affect The & Partnership’s status as Toyota's advertising, content and media agency in Europe.

The & Partnership began working with Toyota in 2016. The accounts were formerly with Publicis Groupe agencies Saatchi & Saatchi and Zenith.

Earlier this month, Toyota launched AdBox, a search marketing tool, across its dealer network. AdBox, created by car specialist digital marketers Modix, enables dealers to create car ads served to consumers through Google.

Toyota did not respond to a request for comment.