Omar Oakes
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Toyota hunts for UK digital agency

Brief comprises digital strategy and CRM.

Toyota hunts for UK digital agency

Toyota is reviewing its UK digital agency requirements ahead of a competitive pitch.

The Japanese car brand is looking for a shop to handle strategy and CRM activity.

It is understood that pitches will take place in March. There is no incumbent.

The brief does not affect The & Partnership’s status as Toyota's advertising, content and media agency in Europe.

The & Partnership began working with Toyota in 2016. The accounts were formerly with Publicis Groupe agencies Saatchi & Saatchi and Zenith.

Earlier this month, Toyota launched AdBox, a search marketing tool, across its dealer network. AdBox, created by car specialist digital marketers Modix, enables dealers to create car ads served to consumers through Google. 

Toyota did not respond to a request for comment.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Watch how MG OMD used TV charm to break a taboo

Watch how MG OMD used TV charm to break a taboo

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
What it's like to work on John Lewis's biggest ad of the year

What it's like to work on John Lewis's biggest ad of the year

Promoted

February 15, 2019
Four ways to win when it comes to TV planning

Four ways to win when it comes to TV planning

Promoted

February 15, 2019
AGENCY
Five steps to smashing that interview

Five steps to smashing that interview

Promoted

February 14, 2019