Toyota partners Team GB for 'nation's biggest sports day'

Toyota has partnered Team GB for a fitness activation ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

On 24 August, Olympic gold medallist Laura Kenny will lead a day of activities at Westfield Square. She will be joined by Team GB athletes, local community heroes and volunteer Games Makers, who will host activities on a purpose-built stage and grassed arena designed for people of all ages and abilities. Activities include dance, football and high-intensity interval training sessions.

A second zone will accommodate skills classes just for children, with additional seating for spectators and food trucks.

Toyota will also install an interactive wall where people can take a selfie and print it out. The photos will form part of a giant mosaic featuring Kenny.

The campaign for The Nation’s Biggest Sports Day consists of the experiential activity at Westfield, along with "hundreds of other events taking place across the UK".

It will be supported by "I am Team GB" content showing on more than 30 screens owned by Ocean Outdoor in six cities, starting tomorrow (22 August).

Tom Whiteside, Toyota GB sponsorship manager, said: "As an official partner of Team GB, it has been hugely beneficial to be able to work with another member of the Team GB partner stable in Ocean Outdoor, which has enabled us to grow awareness of the ‘I am Team GB’ participation campaign significantly by utilising their digital OOH network."

The Westfield London event is created by Toyota and Team GB in association with Limelight Sports. The activity was planned and delivered by M/SIX, MediaCom and Limelight Sports.