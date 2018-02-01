Toyota signs eight-year Team GB sponsorship deal

The Japanese marque will partner Team GB teams across Winter and Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. Following the Pyeongchang Games, which begin on 9 February, the deal will activate for upcoming events in Tokyo in 2020, Beijing in 2022 and Paris in 2024.

Toyota replaces Nissan as the British Olympic Association and British Paralympic Association’s top-tier automotive sponsor. The Korean carmaker partnered with the team for the Sochi 2014 and Rio 2016 Games.

Toyota is also a global Olympic partner, and its using the sponsorship as a vehicle for its "Start your impossible" campaign, celebrating "human movement" and the power of sport to "challenge, inspire and unify" people.

The campaign will feature a series of films – the first of which is called "Anthem" (see above) – as well as idents alongside Eurosport and Channel 4’s broadcast coverage of the Games.

All European media planning and buying has been handled by The & Partnership. The global campaign was created by Saatchi & Saatchi's Los Angeles and Dallas offices and Dentsu Tokyo.

Andrew Cullis, Toyota GB marketing director, said: "Toyota wants to make sustainable mobility accessible for everyone, regardless of age or physical ability. This mission to deliver ever-better mobility for all is at the heart of our brand and resonates with the way in which athletes can inspire people to go further and realise their dreams.

"It is an honour for us to support our national teams as their ‘Official Mobility Partner’ over a period in which they will be working with utmost commitment and pride to excel in successive winter and summer Olympic and Paralympic Games."