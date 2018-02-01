Alex Brownsell
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Toyota signs eight-year Team GB sponsorship deal

Toyota has agreed an eight-year deal to sponsor the UK's Olympic and Paralympic teams, ahead of the start of the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The Japanese marque will partner Team GB teams across Winter and Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. Following the Pyeongchang Games, which begin on 9 February, the deal will activate for upcoming events in Tokyo in 2020, Beijing in 2022 and Paris in 2024.

Toyota replaces Nissan as the British Olympic Association and British Paralympic Association’s top-tier automotive sponsor. The Korean carmaker partnered with the team for the Sochi 2014 and Rio 2016 Games.

Toyota is also a global Olympic partner, and its using the sponsorship as a vehicle for its "Start your impossible" campaign, celebrating "human movement" and the power of sport to "challenge, inspire and unify" people.

The campaign will feature a series of films – the first of which is called "Anthem" (see above) – as well as idents alongside Eurosport and Channel 4’s broadcast coverage of the Games.

All European media planning and buying has been handled by The & Partnership. The global campaign was created by Saatchi & Saatchi's Los Angeles and Dallas offices and Dentsu Tokyo. 

Andrew Cullis, Toyota GB marketing director, said: "Toyota wants to make sustainable mobility accessible for everyone, regardless of age or physical ability. This mission to deliver ever-better mobility for all is at the heart of our brand and resonates with the way in which athletes can inspire people to go further and realise their dreams.

"It is an honour for us to support our national teams as their ‘Official Mobility Partner’ over a period in which they will be working with utmost commitment and pride to excel in successive winter and summer Olympic and Paralympic Games."

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
How to win at YouTube

Promoted

February 01, 2018

How to win at YouTube

How to market yourself through your event CV

Promoted

January 30, 2018

How to market yourself through your event CV

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

January 17, 2018

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

BRANDS
YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

Promoted

January 16, 2018

YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy