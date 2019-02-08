Toyota thumbs nose at dirty diesels in energetic Corolla Hybrid spot

Toyota has launched a pan-European campaign for the new Corolla Hybrid with a 60-second TV ad from The & Partnership and Rogue/Carnage directors Sam Brown and Mark Jenkinson.

"Move ahead" first aired during ITV’s coverage of the Six Nations rugby match between England and France.

It shows the car outpacing a successively more modern cast of once-cutting-edge transport, starting with a horse-drawn carriage and ending with smoky turbo diesels and a stationary plug-in electric car whose geeky driver is waiting for it to charge.

The spot positions the self-charging, petrol-engined Corolla Hybrid as "today’s only truly viable, progressive choice", according to The & Partnership creative director Phil Beaumont, who conceived it.

Shooting took place over five days on the 3km-long runway at Spain's Teruel Airport, which was transformed in post-production to look like a "a never-ending expanse of road", according to Peter Hodsman, lead artist at The Mill.

It is energetically soundracked by the 1936 Benny Goodman jazz tune Sing, Sing, Sing, with a concluding voiceover by actor Daniel Kaluuya that asks: "As the world moves forward, what will your choice be?"

Andrea Carlucci, marketing director at Toyota Motor Europe, said: "Corolla Hybrid is genuinely fun to drive; delivering the perfect combination of comfort, cornering ability and fuel efficiency. The ‘Move ahead’ campaign that we’ve created with The & Partnership captures this. It’s testament to our work with the agency to date and marks a truly transformative moment for our brand and the automotive industry."