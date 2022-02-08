Rob McKinlay
Trainline rolls out debut ad campaign by Mother London

Travel brand’s first work since appointing agency at the end of 2021.

Trainline campaign will run across TV, online and OOH
Trainline has launched an integrated campaign that claims its service is "bad news for people who like complicated and expensive".

Mother London's first piece of work for the brand aims to get more people choosing Trainline to buy digital railcards and has been rolled out across TV, online and OOH.

The premise of the TV spot, "Shoes", is that Trainline offers a simple, cheap way to purchase a railcard. This revelation greatly disappoints the film's star, Tim, who prefers complicated and expensive things, notably the ridiculous pair of comedy shoes he then proceeds to shuffle across the living room in.

Natalie Marques, head of brand for Trainline, said: “We wanted rail travellers to know that a quick and easy way to save significant money on their journey is with a digital Railcard from Trainline.

"Thanks to us finding greater value tickets for customers and offering a Railcard all in one app, there’s also no more fumbling around for paper tickets as the conductor approaches.”

