Trainline seeks agency for UK ad campaign

Trainline is seeking an agency to create a UK advertising campaign.

The brand’s retained agency, Bartle Bogle Hegarty, will not participate in the review. However a Trainline spokesperson said it would continue to work with BBH this year.

"As a continuously evolving, digital-first business, we work with a range of innovative creative agencies on a project basis," the spokesperson said. "BBH will not be working on the next UK-focused project but this doesn’t mean we won’t continue to work with it in the future."

BBH won the brand’s pan-European business in 2017 without a pitch. The online rail-ticketing platform previously worked with Anomaly.

Last year, BBH created a digital campaign for Trainline that featured fictional rapper Big Shaq competing in a voice-bot rap duet.

BBH has not had the best start to the year. In February Campaign reported that BBH is parting ways with Virgin Media, and in January another big account, Barclays, called a review. However, the agency did win the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles business.