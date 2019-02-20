Gurjit Degun
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Trainline seeks agency for UK ad campaign

The brand currently works with BBH.

Trainline's last campaign by BBH starred Big Shaq
Trainline's last campaign by BBH starred Big Shaq

Trainline is seeking an agency to create a UK advertising campaign.

The brand’s retained agency, Bartle Bogle Hegarty, will not participate in the review. However a Trainline spokesperson said it would continue to work with BBH this year.

"As a continuously evolving, digital-first business, we work with a range of innovative creative agencies on a project basis," the spokesperson said. "BBH will not be working on the next UK-focused project but this doesn’t mean we won’t continue to work with it in the future."

BBH won the brand’s pan-European business in 2017 without a pitch. The online rail-ticketing platform previously worked with Anomaly. 

Last year, BBH created a digital campaign for Trainline that featured fictional rapper Big Shaq competing in a voice-bot rap duet.

BBH has not had the best start to the year. In February Campaign reported that BBH is parting ways with Virgin Media, and in January another big account, Barclays, called a review. However, the agency did win the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles business.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #53 Jessica Morris and Chloe Pope

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #53 Jessica Morris and Chloe Pope

Added 2 hours ago
MEDIA
Deadpool, Red Bull, Estrella Damm: love the vids but did they work?

Deadpool, Red Bull, Estrella Damm: love the vids but did they work?

Promoted

Added 21 hours ago
MEDIA
Watch how MG OMD used TV charm to break a taboo

Watch how MG OMD used TV charm to break a taboo

Promoted

Added 47 hours ago
What it's like to work on John Lewis's biggest ad of the year

What it's like to work on John Lewis's biggest ad of the year

Promoted

February 15, 2019