Omar Oakes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Trainline's outdoor ads 'transform' into departure boards

Launch includes 'domination' at Waterloo station.

Trainline: outdoor ads transform on smartphone via QR code
Trainline: outdoor ads transform on smartphone via QR code

Trainline has launched a series of posters that appear to transform into live train departure boards when viewed through a smartphone. 

The augmented-reality-ready boards offer live train times and personalised information on how much carbon dioxide can be saved by taking the train compared with travelling by car.

The campaign, by independent digital agency Byte, was created by George Wheeler, under creative director Louis Persent.

Using the WebAR platform 8th Wall, the digital out-of-home activity is part of an integrated campaign that aims to show how Trainline’s app makes travel easier.

The launch includes a "domination" at Waterloo, comprising 16 high-visibility poster sites in and around the station. Each execution features a QR code that, once scanned, opens an AR-enabled microsite that then turns the poster into a live departure board by pulling data from Trainline’s API.

Trainline appointed Byte for UK creative and digital duties in early 2019 after a competitive pitch.

Natalie Marques, senior brand manager at Trainline, said: "Now, more than ever, there’s a thirst for knowledge of how people can do their bit to reduce their carbon footprint. So we’re really excited to launch an innovative billboard experience that’s genuinely purposeful in educating travellers on the reduction of their CO2 emissions by choosing train travel over road."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How can we rebuild trust in the media?

How can we rebuild trust in the media?

Promoted

September 18, 2019
How tech is bringing brand experiences to life

How tech is bringing brand experiences to life

Promoted

September 16, 2019
Digital cities for digital citizens

Digital cities for digital citizens

Promoted

September 11, 2019
How to make your ads clear

How to make your ads clear

Promoted

September 11, 2019