Travel marketers betting big on digital advertising in 2019

Sojern's latest report shows marketers in all travel verticals are increasing digital spend, but have a range of business concerns.

Two-thirds of marketers working in the travel sector are looking to increase their digital advertising spend, regardless of geography or industry vertical, according to Sojern.

The specialist travel digital marketing firm recently firm released its 2019 Report on Travel Advertising, which surveyed more than 600 travel marketers around the world. Among the many findings, top of mind for many marketers is personalisation, sending relevant content to prospective travellers in real-time.

"Personalisation across multiple customer touch points has always been the goal for travel marketers. It’s not just a better brand experience, it’s the difference between winning or losing the booking," said Kurt Weinsheimer, Sojern chief solutions officer.

Other major challenges include driving ROI from advertising spend, and effectively targeting consumers along their path to purchase. However, different regions flagged different top priorities – for Asia-Pacific, 55% of respondents said their main goal is driving direct bookings, whereas in North America it is keeping up with rapid technological and advertising industry changes.

The report also looks into campaign measurement issues, use of digital channels and many other aspects.

 
 
 
 
 

 

This article originally appeared on Campaign Asia

