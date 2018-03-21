Travel Portland to take over Old Truman Brewery

"You can, in Portland" will feature free vegan tattoos, DJ sets, tea sampling, spoken-word artists and local wines.

There will also be a series of talks with designers and entrepreneurs, a live mural and craft beer samplings. Londoners are being encouraged to also use the space to work.

"Pedal to Portland" is designed to promote the Delta Airlines non-stop flight from Heathrow to Portland. Visitors will have the chance to pedal part of the 4,910 miles on static bikes.

The three-week experience begins on 19 April.