Gurjit Degun
Added 40 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Travel Portland to take over Old Truman Brewery

Travel Portland, the Oregon city travel board, is taking over the Old Truman Brewery to give Londoners an insight into the US destination.

Travel Portland to take over Old Truman Brewery

"You can, in Portland" will feature free vegan tattoos, DJ sets, tea sampling, spoken-word artists and local wines.

There will also be a series of talks with designers and entrepreneurs, a live mural and craft beer samplings. Londoners are being encouraged to also use the space to work.

"Pedal to Portland" is designed to promote the Delta Airlines non-stop flight from Heathrow to Portland. Visitors will have the chance to pedal part of the 4,910 miles on static bikes.

The three-week experience begins on 19 April.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now