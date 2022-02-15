Travelodge books Splendid Communications for social and content

Hotel chain Travelodge has appointed Splendid Communications as its strategic social and content agency following a competitive pitch process.

The & Partnership had previously worked with Travelodge, most recently through its content arm AllTogetherNow, but stopped doing so amid the turmoil of the pandemic. Content has since been managed in-house.

Splendid Communications' remit is to evolve how Travelodge engages with its customers and drive brand growth. Work will start immediately.

Travelodge, operates more than 595 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain. In 2021, following the lifting of all Covid restrictions, the hotel group recorded a significant increase of new customers staying in its properties.

Karen Broughton, chief sales and marketing officer at Travelodge, said: "Splendid Communications presented a compelling approach to supporting our wider marketing and business objectives. We are very excited to be working with Splendid Communications to evolve our brand further with creativity, technology and data, to be constantly relevant for our current and future customers."

Alec Samways, chief executive at Splendid Communications, added: "We are delighted to begin this partnership with Travelodge and are eager to inject new life into their social channels. This is a brand with heritage, high awareness and exciting potential for revitalisation using social media.

"Our belief in creative content, driven by real-world insight, will lend itself well to a brand committed to making affordable travel for everyone."

In September 2021 it was reported that Travelodge began speaking to advertising agencies about a strategy brief, Splendid Communications have said this win is not connected to that brief.