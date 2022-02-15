Fayola Douglas
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Travelodge books Splendid Communications for social and content

Talks about a strategy brief began in September 2021.

Travelodge: operates hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain
Travelodge: operates hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain

Hotel chain Travelodge has appointed Splendid Communications as its strategic social and content agency following a competitive pitch process.

The & Partnership had previously worked with Travelodge, most recently through its content arm AllTogetherNow, but stopped doing so amid the turmoil of the pandemic. Content has since been managed in-house. 

Splendid Communications' remit is to evolve how Travelodge engages with its customers and drive brand growth. Work will start immediately. 

Travelodge, operates more than 595 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain. In 2021, following the lifting of all Covid restrictions, the hotel group recorded a significant increase of new customers staying in its properties.

Karen Broughton, chief sales and marketing officer at Travelodge, said: "Splendid Communications presented a compelling approach to supporting our wider marketing and business objectives. We are very excited to be working with Splendid Communications to evolve our brand further with creativity, technology and data, to be constantly relevant for our current and future customers."

Alec Samways, chief executive at Splendid Communications, added: "We are delighted to begin this partnership with Travelodge and are eager to inject new life into their social channels. This is a brand with heritage, high awareness and exciting potential for revitalisation using social media.

"Our belief in creative content, driven by real-world insight, will lend itself well to a brand committed to making affordable travel for everyone."

In September 2021 it was reported that Travelodge began speaking to advertising agencies about a strategy brief, Splendid Communications have said this win is not connected to that brief. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

What you need to know about the CTV viewer

What you need to know about the CTV viewer

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
How OMD won TV Planning Agency of the Year

How OMD won TV Planning Agency of the Year

Promoted

February 14, 2022
Sue Frogley on the rapid evolution of media agencies

Sue Frogley on the rapid evolution of media agencies

Promoted

February 10, 2022
Problem shared, problem solved: what’s your digital marketing dilemma?

Problem shared, problem solved: what’s your digital marketing dilemma?

Promoted

February 09, 2022