Treatwell teams up with Poptata for 'Quick chip fix' Shoreditch pop-up

Anyone for a manicure and... chips?

Treatwell: committing to chip jokes
Committing to a pretty underwhelming pun, Treatwell has teamed up with chip shop Poptata to launch "Quick chip fix" – a pop-up pairing manicures and street food in east London.

Taking place in Shoreditch’s Boxpark, the one-day event will treat unsuspecting shoppers with free chips, as well as free express manicures and the chance to win a year’s worth of gel manicures (which, according to Treatwell, have grown in popularity by 124% year on year).

Mani fans who can’t make it to Shoreditch can also enter the competition by posting a photo of their nails on Instagram with #QuickChipFix and tagging @Treatwell_uk. 

Joanna Christie, brand director for Treatwell, said: "The 'Quick chip fix' is a fun and memorable way to bring our [app-promoting] campaign to life and show consumers that Treatwell is the place to go to when you want to fix that chip fast. Of course, we are a nation of chip lovers – so why not replace the bad kind of chip with the best kind?"

The pop-up takes place on 17 July, with express manicures available to book in advance via the Treatwell app. 

This isn't the only pun-based event currently taking over London. Wimbledon has teamed up with official beer partner Stella Artois to launch the "Perfect serve" virtual restaurant.

