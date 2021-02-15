Simon Gwynn
Très bien: Citroën puts Brexit divisions aside with Dave sponsorship deal

Car brand’s idents find amusement in the prevalence of French culture on the British high street.

Citroën: this woman hails from the north east of England
French carmaker Citroën has signed up as channel partner of UKTV’s Dave in a two-year deal, which launches today (15 February).

The deal was brokered by MediaCom’s creative systems division, while UKTV’s ad sales are handled by Channel 4.

The sponsorship will see a series of 10-second idents featured around primetime programming on the broadcast channel, and brand licensing and sponsorship on video-on-demand service UKTV Play.

The idents, created by Havas London, aim to bring to life Citroën's new brand positioning in the UK – “The French car that speaks your language” – as well as profiling new models such as the C4 and the electric ë-C4.

They feature scenes that appear to take place on a quintessential Parisian street, featuring businesses such as a patisserie and a boulangerie, with appropriate accompanying music. But the mood is broken in each one when someone starts to speak: the characters use a variety of British accents.

Eurig Druce, managing director of Citroën UK, said: "As one of the country's most popular channels, Dave provides its viewers with hours of entertaining programmes, and a great mix of much-loved classic shows and original productions. Citroën and Dave are a great fit, and the channel is a perfect place to host content in line with our new message of being 'The French Car that Speaks Your Language'.”

The sponsorship is a “truly innovative deal” that was the first time Channel 4 had carried out a partnership on this scale for Dave, Rupinder Downie, brand partnerships leader at C4, said. “The brands prove a solid fit and the idents work seamlessly with some of the channel’s most popular programmes,” he added.

MediaCom partner Gareth Allen noted that the deal would enable Citroën to “stay front of mind with key audiences 12 months of the year. The new partnership provides a brilliant opportunity to leverage beyond idents and bring to life the synergies between Citroen and UKTV.”

Since last month, Citroën has been owned by the new multinational carmaker Stellantis, after former owner Groupe PSA merged with Italian rival Fiat Chrysler.

