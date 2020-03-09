Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Tresemmé opens dry styling salon to promote Day 2 range

Stylists will teach visitors how to extend the time between hair washes.

Tresemmé: three hairstyles will be available
Tresemmé, the Unilever haircare brand, is opening a styling salon to show people how to style hair that has not been freshly washed using its Day 2 collection.

The product range has been formulated to extend consumers' hair wash cycle and help achieve a fresh salon look.

Tresemmé Day 2 Mobile Salon, open in King's Cross on 13 March, will offer complimentary dry styles from 7am until 7pm.

A menu of three "effortlessly chic looks" will be available, with visitors' hair revived by a member of the Tresemmé Style Refresh Squad using its products. Styling sessions will last 15 minutes.

A Tresemmé DIY station will be open for visitors wanting to test the products on themselves. Experts will be on hand to offer advice on dry styling and recommend which products guests should take home.

Walk-ins are welcome, but booking is encouraged.

