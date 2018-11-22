Feature

Tribute to an icon: The Coca-Cola bottle

We look at the best-known soft drink in the world.

Tribute to an icon: The Coca-Cola bottle
Staff
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

1899

Coca-Cola started life as a soda-fountain drink selling for five cents a glass, and the brand’s early management had little or no intention to bottle its product. The beverage was first bottled by Mississippi shop owner Joseph Biedenharn in the mid-1880s, but Coca-Cola president Asa Griggs Candler remained unimpressed. It was only in 1899 that Candler sold the bottling rights to three Tennessee businessmen – Benjamin Thomas, Joseph Whitehead and John Lupton – for the princely sum of $1. The first glass vessels were straight-sided Hutchinson bottles, using a metal stopper first patented by Charles Hutchinson in 1879.

1915

The company soon became a victim of its own success. Despite an experiment with amber-coloured bottles and a diamond-shaped label to help the product stand out, Coca-Cola was under attack from a host of copycat brands. A lack of standardisation across its hundreds of bottling plants was further diminishing efforts to improve brand equity, so in 1915 Coca-Cola opted to swap its straight-sided bottle for a unique design to set it apart from the competition. Enter Indiana’s Root Glass Company, which devised a contoured bottle so distinctive that it could be recognised when broken on the ground or by touch in the dark.

1950s

The contoured bottle became Coca-Cola’s key packaging characteristic, but was not fully protected by trademark until 1977. In the intervening decades, the overall shape was incrementally amended, and the original 6.5-ounce contour bottle was joined by 10-, 12- and 26-ounce variants. In 1950, a Coca-Cola bottle became the first commercial product to adorn the cover of Time magazine. By the mid-1950s, bottling technology had advanced to allow the printing of Coca-Cola and Coke branding in white labels rather than by glass lettering on the bottle, as had previously been the case.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?