Trying to flip open and light a Zippo with one hand was a rite of passage for many school kids, but one that only a few could achieve.

For Bruce Willis’ character – New York cop John McClane – in the seminal movie Die Hard, the Zippo played a far more important role as he attempted to rescue hostages at the Nakatomi Plaza.

Smoking may no longer be considered cool, but Zippo lighters retain their cache thanks in part to Willis’ performance.

Picture: Shutterstock