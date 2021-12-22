Staff
Tributes paid after top advertising producer Anthony Taylor dies

Work ranged from Blackcurrant Tango to Eve Sleep.

Tributes have been paid to Anthony Taylor, a leading producer of advertising commercials, who has died at the age of 62.

Taylor worked with many top production companies, including Eclipse, Pulse Films, Black Sheep Studios, MPC Creative and Kode Media, during his career.

Blackcurrant Tango’s “St George” (1996), which he produced for Eclipse, was among his best-known work and the epic film became one of the most acclaimed commercials in British TV advertising, winning at both Cannes Lions and D&AD.

He also worked closely with Paul Arden, the top advertising director, at Arden Sutherland-Dodd, producing work for brands such as Land Rover and Telefonica.

Taylor remained at the top of his profession until his passing. His recent work included Formula E’s “Street level” (2018) and Eve Sleep’s “Switch off” (2020).

“Switch off”, which he produced for Kode Media, won gold at the Effie Awards in October 2021.

Kode Media has set up a website for tributes to Taylor, following his death in November, and said: “He was an incredible producer, a father figure and above all, a true friend. He is utterly irreplaceable and we are totally heartbroken by his passing.”

Steve Davies, chief executive of the Advertising Producers Association, said: “A highly respected producer, Anthony was a smart, kind, considerate and stylish man, whose company was always a pleasure.”

Born in 1958, Taylor studied at the Central School of Art and Design and started his career as a designer in the music industry.

He designed album covers for Hipgnosis, the art and photo design group, and moved into production at Greenback Films, a music video company, where he worked with artists such as Robert Plant, David Gilmore, Barry Gibb and Peter Gabriel.

Taylor loved “cars, production, navy and Carhartt”, according to his family.

He was married to Suzie and they had a daughter, Charlotte.

The family said in a statement: “We would like to thank everybody sincerely for the outpouring of love shown since Ant's passing. The sheer quantity of tributes, messages, letters, phone calls and care has been absolutely incredible, and an utter testament to Ant for the wonderful, wonderful man he was. A true icon.” 

Anthony Taylor's memorial website: https://www.ajgt.co.uk/

