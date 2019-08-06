Daniel Farey-Jones
Tributes pour in for 'godmother of account planning' Judie Lannon

First woman to join JWT board passes away aged 81.

Lannon: edited Marketing Society's Market Leader journal
Former colleagues have lauded "brainy" and "witty" Judie Lannon, who played a key part in the development of account planning at J Walter Thompson before becoming a consultant and editor.

Lannon joined the London agency in 1968, having previously worked at Leo Burnett Chicago in her home country, and went on to become director of research and planning at JWT Europe.

Initially hired by Stephen King to set up the creative research unit within his innovative account planning department, Lannon deserves a reputation as the "godmother of account planning", in the words of veteran planner John Griffiths.

Lannon was a "critical member" of King’s team, according to JWT alumnus William Eccleshare, who said: "She developed original and unique forms of qualitiative research which revealed true insights and encouraged great creative ideas to flourish."

Eccleshare remembers her as "modest, glamorous, indiscreet and very, very funny".

In 1976, Lannon was appointed to the JWT board, alongside Tony Scouller and Allen Thomas. Scouller remembers that his "delightful friend" was the first woman to be appointed "and so drew all the headlines, relegating the rest of us to footnotes. From the first, she refused to play the gender card or give any interviews of the ‘how I got to the top’ type."

In the early 1990s, Lannon founded her own planning and research consultancy and retired from the agency. She was soon recruited by The Marketing Society to launch its strategic marketing journal Market Leader, which she ran for 17 years with "brainy brilliance", according to Merry Baskin, founder of planning consultancy Baskin Shark.

"Judie was an acute and stylish observer of marketing communications and a much-loved member of the society," said its editor-at-large and former chief Hugh Burkitt.

Lannon also had lots of friends at the IPA. Director-general Paul Bainsfair said she is remembered as "an extremely approachable, intelligent lady with huge amounts of panache… always insightful".

Hamish Pringle, a former IPA director-general, worked with Lannon on the editorial board of Market Leader. He remembers her as an "extremely well-read" and constructive editor who "didn’t hesitate to call out phonies and bluffers".

"If she thought you were making a mistake, she never flinched from saying so," Eccleshare agreed. "She typified all that I love about the advertising industry – clever, creative, brave and witty, with a very big heart." 

