Trinny London takes guests on a skincare journey in beauty pop-up

Beauty brand Trinny London hosted an interactive retail pop-up experience at The Vinyl Factory in London to celebrate the brand's recent skincare launch.

Guests had the chance to meet chief executive Trinny Woodall, who hosted talk sessions with special guests, alongside exploring immersive zones that helped to communicate the benefits of the brand's skincare products.

At the three-day event which came to a close yesterday (12 May), visitors entered a sterile room with people wearing white lab coats who gave instructions on how to compile your skincare journey using the Trinny London online tool.

A doorway opened into an indoor garden that was an explosion of colour and vibrance. The first product area was dedicated to cleansers, which were constructed into an installation of a yellow big bang. In the next zone waves of suspended exfoliants led to a mirrored wall inspired by the product Reveal Yourself.

Next up was retinol, where guests had the choice of two rooms to enter that were concealed by curtains. Inside the spaces, there was a photo moment with hanging lanterns and mirrored walls creating an infinity room effect. Guests then emerged to a sunrise and clouds that were complemented by an awakening ginger shot that could be sipped while finding out about the brand's vitamin C product.

An area filled with pink bubbles was created to celebrate the launch of moisturisers Energise Me and Bounce Back. The bouncy bubbles helped to illustrate skin's elasticity, collagen and elastane.

Finally, a retail space allowed guests to browse skincare and beauty products with makeovers available from Trinny London makeup artists.

Joined by Woodall in the Trinny Talks space, Rae Morris led a makeup masterclass on 10 May, Katie Brindle dished out laughter therapy on 11 May and Shabir Daya MRPharmS held a healthy body Q&A on ​​12 May.

The pop-up also provided an opportunity for the brand to deliver a private event for its online community called the Trinny Tribe, which is formed of more than 100,000 members worldwide.

Trinny London worked alongside Muster and Halpern to deliver the project.