TripAdvisor calls global media review

Pitch is at RFI stage.

TripAdvisor calls global media review

TripAdvisor is reviewing its global media planning and buying business.

Agencies vying for the account have been asked to submit RFIs this week to the reviews and booking site.

The company currently works with All Response Media in the UK and Havas Edge in the US.

TripAdvisor’s last TV campaign launched in June 2017 and featured an owl called Little Wiser wearing a dressing gown. It was created by US agency Supermoon and aimed to show that TripAdvisor is more than a reviews site.

In the UK, the brand appointed Joint to roll out the ads for the British market.

For the year to 31 December 2018, TripAdvisor reported total revenue of $346m (£263m), an increase of 8%.

TripAdvisor declined to comment. 

