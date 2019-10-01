Fayola Douglas
Added 10 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

TripAdvisor partners Wayfair for sleepover in The Crystal Maze

Stay includes a night in Aztec-themed room and games.

TripAdvisor: guests will take part in a game
TripAdvisor: guests will take part in a game

TripAdvisor has partnered home retailer Wayfair for a sleepover in The Crystal Maze Live Experience.

A competition winner will be gifted an overnight stay for two in a Wayfair-styled bedroom located in the Aztec zone. The two guests will be able to play a game in the maze along with six others.

The sleepover area allows the winners to get some rest among "ancient ruins" in a four-poster bed with "bohemian linens, twinkly lanterns, greenery and colourful rugs". Dinner at a local restaurant and breakfast are included in the prize.

Saskia Welman, senior communications manager at TripAdvisor, said: "We’re excited to be working with the much-loved Crystal Maze Live Experience and Wayfair to bring this exclusive prize to life. We can’t wait for our winner to fully immerse themselves in the thrills of the maze, topped off by the first-ever chance to sleep under the stars of the Aztec zone."

Cab PR is working alongside The Crystal Maze, Wayfair and TripAdvisor to deliver the project.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now