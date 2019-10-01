TripAdvisor partners Wayfair for sleepover in The Crystal Maze

TripAdvisor has partnered home retailer Wayfair for a sleepover in The Crystal Maze Live Experience.

A competition winner will be gifted an overnight stay for two in a Wayfair-styled bedroom located in the Aztec zone. The two guests will be able to play a game in the maze along with six others.

The sleepover area allows the winners to get some rest among "ancient ruins" in a four-poster bed with "bohemian linens, twinkly lanterns, greenery and colourful rugs". Dinner at a local restaurant and breakfast are included in the prize.

Saskia Welman, senior communications manager at TripAdvisor, said: "We’re excited to be working with the much-loved Crystal Maze Live Experience and Wayfair to bring this exclusive prize to life. We can’t wait for our winner to fully immerse themselves in the thrills of the maze, topped off by the first-ever chance to sleep under the stars of the Aztec zone."

Cab PR is working alongside The Crystal Maze, Wayfair and TripAdvisor to deliver the project.