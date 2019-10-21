Brittaney Kiefer
TripAdvisor picks Mother as global creative agency ahead of 20th anniversary

Mother replaces Joint on account.

TripAdvisor: launching new creative platform next year

TripAdvisor has brought on Mother as its global creative agency after a competitive pitch. 

The business will be led from Mother’s New York office. The agency also has offices in London, Los Angeles and Shanghai. 

TripAdvisor ran the review with the help of AAR and declined to disclose the other shops that pitched. Joint was the incumbent since 2018 and created work for the travel platform in multiple markets. 

Mother will launch a new creative platform for TripAdvisor to coincide with its 20th anniversary in 2020. The brand also plans to introduce features and tools that enable faster and more personalised recommendations from travellers. 

Last month, TripAdvisor hired Havas Media as its global media buying agency after a review.

Lindsay Nelson, president of the core experience business unit at TripAdvisor, said: "In a world where divisions continue to grow among us, the power of travel serves as a unifying force that brings us together. TripAdvisor, unlike any other company in the world, has the permission to help people find what’s good out there. It’s on us to dare to be bold enough to exercise that permission and Mother is the type of partner who will challenge us to take our seat at the table."

