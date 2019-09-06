'Triple-threat' Paul Frampton joins performance shop Control v Exposed

Paul Frampton, former chief executive of Havas Media UK, has resurfaced at fledgling US performance agency Control v Exposed amid its expansion into Europe.

CvE is a division of US independent digital ad services company Goodway Group, which launched last year to offer full-service digital media alongside programmatic in-housing, consulting and implementation.

Frampton has been appointed president for Europe and will be in charge of growing the business from a new office in London.

CvE says it is committed to working as a "virtual company" and seeks to attract senior talent who work primarily remotely in order to improve employees' work/life balance.

The expansion into the UK and Europe follows a launch in Asia (in Singapore) in February.

Brody O’Harran, executive vice-president of CvE, said: "We knew we needed an exceptional leader in place for Europe and Paul is a unique triple-threat. He has great pedigree in terms of media knowledge and relationships both with clients and media owners; experience building and scaling businesses; and is also known for being a ‘challenger’ himself.

"This business is his to build – he has the support of his peers on the global board, plus the clout and client support from Goodway Group. And we know he will do great things."

After leaving Havas in 2017, Frampton was appointed UK and Ireland chief executive of hotel smartphone start-up Tink Labs last year, when he expressed enthusiasm for "reimagining the $8bn global hospitality industry". Less than a year later, the company, which was one of Hong Kong’s first unicorns, shut down after investment dried up.

Last year, Frampton also became chairman of Big Youth Group, a youth-recruitment business founded by 24-year-old Jack Parsons. He has also sat on the board for YouFeed, a social network that went into liquidation after 18 months.

Frampton is a prolific tweeter and keen YouTuber, having launched a video series last year, Frampton Unplugged (above), in which he dispenses advice and opinion about digital media and company leadership.

On his appointment at CvE, Frampton said: "It’s time for a reset."

He explained: "The European launch comes at a perfect time: the traditional agency model is under threat; all growth in the industry is coming from digital; we are post-GDPR, facing the demise of the third-party cookie; and Europe is crying out for innovation to counter all of this. The timing is also ripe for addressable TV and programmatic OOH, where CvE can lead from the front, using its learnings from the US."

Frampton also joins CvE’s global board, led by president Jay Friedman.