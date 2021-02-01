It must be true, it's complicated

Most businesses are seasonal: you sell more ice creams in the summer, you sell more puffy jackets in the winter.

You don’t have to be Einstein to work that out.

So clients usually know when they need their advertising to run.

In the case of holidays, most people book their summer holidays in January, so that’s a good time to be advertising.

Virgin Holidays wanted to give its audience an extra nudge into booking in January.

It thought it would recycle an idea that Sky Travel had used 13 years earlier, to prove the January blues were a real thing and booking a holiday would cheer you up.

In 2005, Sky Travel had approached Dr Cliff Arnell at Cardiff University.

Its PR firm, Porter Novelli, had listed all the reasons the third Monday in January was the most depressing day of the year.

This would make a good story for the press to write about.

All Sky Travel needed was an academic to turn it into a formula to give it credibility.

People always trust something complicated over something simple.

So Dr Arnell obliged with an algebraic equation proving the point.

To most of us, it looks like the formula a scientist would write in chalk on a blackboard,

with letters representing various aspects.

With something like that we don’t question it because we can’t question it.

We don’t understand algebra so we just accept it as the product of a greater intelligence.

But breaking it down into simple language, it reads like this:

Time spent on cultural activities PLUS time spent relaxing PLUS time spent sleeping DIVIDED by travel time PLUS delays TIMES stress PLUS packing PLUS preparation.

So basically: the good stuff divided by the bad stuff.

I think we all knew that, but it doesn’t sound impressive until it’s an algebraic formula.

Then it’s scientific, it’s proved, it’s a fact, it’s news.

So Virgin, and Dr Arnell, updated the 2003 formula for the new campaign.

The new formula was another mathematical equation – expressed in words, it looks like this:

Weather PLUS salary MINUS debt TIMES days since Christmas DIVIDED by low motivational levels TIMES the need to take action.

So, in our language, bad weather and no money after Christmas makes us feel depressed and we need to do something.

Which was the original brief: January is depressing, cheer yourself up by booking a holiday.

But, of course, said like that it has no power.

So the truth needs to be turned into a discovery, impactful and believable.

A scientific breakthrough formula for January blues is big news.

Written as a complicated hard-to-understand equation, it’s more believable.

It’s the proof that you need to book a holiday right now.

Of course, expressed in plain English that formula makes no sense, you can’t divide the weather by the time spent in cultural activities – they are different units for a start.

That’s why Dean Burnett, a neuroscientist at Cardiff University, called it “complete corporate-sponsored gibberish”.

But that didn’t matter to the news media, they have lots of space to fill and topical stories are perfect space-fillers.

So Virgin Holidays got lots of free space in the news media.

You only had to listen to any radio broadcast or read any newspaper on the third Monday in January to see how well it worked.

That’s why Bill Bernbach said: “A dull truth will not be looked at. An exciting lie will. That is what good, sincere people must understand. They must make their truth exciting and new.”

Dave Trott is the author of Creative Blindness and How to Cure It, Creative Mischief, Predatory Thinking and One Plus One Equals Three